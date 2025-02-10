Waltz Of The Wizard Is The First PlayStation VR2 Game To Support Hand Tracking

Waltz of the Wizard is the first game on PlayStation VR2 to support hand tracking following today's free update.

While Waltz of the Wizard initially introduced hand tracking back in 2020 on Quest 1, developer Aldin Dynamics revealed the PS VR2 edition now supports all hand tracking features currently available on Meta Quest. This allows for controller-less grabbing, touching and throwing of objects, a gesture system used to communicate with your companion, Skully, and more.

We've known since December that Sony had been testing hand tracking support on PlayStation VR2, though it's the first commercially available game utilizing this. During SIGGRAPH Asia 2024, a booth listed the tracking rate at 60 FPS while claiming the system “displays the hands smoothly” with “low latency”. An official announcement beyond this was never made by Sony.

Controller-free hand tracking is a feature available on Quest, Pico, and HTC Vive headsets, providing an alternative experience for interactions that's been embraced by studios like Owlchemy Labs. Whether we'll see further hand tracking games supporting this on PlayStation VR2 like Unplugged is unknown, but we'll keep you informed if we learn about any more titles adding hand tracking.

As for Waltz of the Wizard, today's update also added a new hand tracking guidebook, simply called Handbook, which details all the different features you can use. That's not currently available in the Quest version, though Aldin Dynamics states this will be introduced in a separate update in the near future.

Waltz of the Wizard is available now on PlayStation VR2, Quest, and Steam.