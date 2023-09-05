Waltz of the Wizard, the magic simulator inspired by Disney's Fantasia and Harry Potter, reaches PSVR 2 next month.

Developed by Aldin, Waltz of the Wizard has seen a release of some kind dating back to consumer VR's early days, and more recently we've considered it one of the best Quest hand tracking games. Offering a Sorcerer’s Apprentice-style workshop in VR, major updates followed like the Natural Magic expansion and voice interactions. Having skipped the original PSVR headset, it's now coming to PSVR 2 and you can see the new gameplay footage below:

On PSVR 2, Waltz of the Wizard adds asymmetric local co-op with player two using the PS5 DualSense controller. When asked for more details, Aldin CEO Hrafn Thorisson tells UploadVR that the DualSense player is a "hovering spectral user" that can follow the VR user and shoot projectiles or pick up and throw objects. They can also make arrows appear to highlight environmental objects, which Thorisson says is "great if you’re using the mode to show new VR users how to do things."

Elsewhere, a press release confirms the PSVR 2 version includes a new voice interaction system with no online networking required. Headset and Sense Controller haptic feedback support were also confirmed, alongside "unique" eye-tracking interactions for characters and magic.

Waltz of the Wizard reaches PSVR 2 on October 3 for $19.99. Elsewhere, it's available now on the Meta Quest platform and SteamVR.