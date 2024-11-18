Masters of Light Heads For PlayStation VR2 Next Month

Masters of Light, a VR action-adventure game set among the stars, will reach PlayStation VR2 next month.

Developed by Coven and Albyon, you may recall Masters of Light previously launched on Quest back in May. As an army of Shadows begins threatening the galaxy, you play as The Wanderer, a being of light with magical powers tasked with rescuing the Sisters of Light. Featuring 36 levels and three difficulty modes, you'll unlock new abilities as you advance across five different types of superpowers.

With the PlayStation VR2 port, Masters of Light promises higher-resolution textures and a native 90Hz refresh rate. Eye tracking is supported for dynamic foveated rendering and that also lets you target enemies "with just a glance." Haptic feedback is also supported for the Sense controllers, while the headset haptic feedback provides "subtle vibrations" during combat.

Masters of Light joins four additional PlayStation VR2 reveals today from Sony. Other announcements include a new story trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion and Hitman World of Assassination being delayed until March 2025. Mare is now available with an optional eye tracking-only controls mode, while Trombone Champ: Unflattened will reach Sony's headset next week.

Masters Of Light arrives on December 18 on PlayStation VR2, and it's out now on Quest. A Steam release date remains unconfirmed.