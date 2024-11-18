Alien: Rogue Incursion Gets New Story Trailer Before Next Month's Launch

Alien: Rogue Incursion released a new story trailer ahead of next month's launch on PlayStation VR2 and Steam.

One of five PlayStation VR2 announcements being shared today by Sony, Alien: Rogue Incursion revealed more about its story on LV-354, a planet also known as Purdan, where the protagonist's former squad mate has gone missing. Heading for Castor’s Cradle, Survios dived into its approach on PlayStation Blog and you can watch the new trailer below.

This isn't the first time we've seen a story-related trailer. You may recall Survios previously dropped a protagonist trailer back in July that confirmed we're playing as Zula Hendricks, a former Colonial Marine turned Xenomorph hunter who's previously appeared in expanded media.

Today's announcement also follows recent news that Alien: Rogue Incursion has been delayed on Quest 3 until 2025, a possibility we noted in our recent hands-on preview. Survios confirmed this decision was made to provide "the Alien VR experiences that fans and players expect," though other platforms were unaffected.

Alien: Rogue Incursion will arrive on December 19 for PSVR 2 and PC VR, followed by Quest 3 in early 2025.