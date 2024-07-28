New Alien: Rogue Incursion Gameplay Trailer Reveals Protagonist

A new Alien: Rogue Incursion gameplay trailer confirmed the VR horror title's upcoming protagonist.

Following May's PlayStation State of Play appearance, Survios released a new Alien: Rogue Incursion gameplay trailer during San Diego Comic-Con. It's our first confirmation that Rogue Incursion's protagonist is Zula Hendricks, a former Colonial Marine turned Xenomorph hunter who's previously appeared in expanded media like Aliens: Defiance and the Alien: Isolation novelisation.

"Zula’s former squad mate has gone missing on the remote mining planet Purdan. Her mission: Do whatever it takes to rescue her friend and ensure not a single Xenomorph gets off the planet alive," stated Survios in a short blog post.

Initially announced in April, Alien: Rogue Incursion is a single-player action-horror game that's made for VR, developed by Survios (Creed: Rise To Glory) in collaboration with 20th Century Games. Armed with a Motion Tracker and various weapons, Rogue Incursion is described as featuring "dynamic" combat where your actions matter, and Xenomorphs will spawn if you make too much noise.

For more details, here's an official gameplay description from Steam:

Xenomorphs can intelligently use the environment to find the best angle of attack and appear from anywhere around you. Playing in VR will test your nerves and skill as you feel the pulse-pounding terror of facing off against Xenomorphs. In addition to weapons and gear, your resourcefulness, quick reflexes, and ability to stay cool under terrifying pressure is needed to survive.

Alien: Rogue Incursion will arrive in "holiday 2024" on Quest 3, PSVR 2 and PC VR.