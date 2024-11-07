Survios is delaying the Quest version of Alien: Rogue Incursion into early 2025.

Our recent hands-on hinted at the possibility and now Survios has confirmed it. Survios says it still plans to release the game on PlayStation VR2 and Steam on December 19, 2024.

"Our team has been delighted to see the reactions from the community, press, and creators following our first hands-on previews over the past few weeks, and we couldn't be more excited to deliver this terrifying, action-packed, and authentic game for fans of Alien, VR enthusiasts, and players new to VR," Survios' statement reads. "We take pride in delivering top tier-immersive gaming experiences for our players. To ensure Alien: Rogue Incursion meets these high standards and provides the Alien VR experiences that fans and players expect, we've made the difficult decision to delay the game's release on Meta platforms until early next year."

At Survios, we take pride in delivering top-tier immersive gaming experiences for our players. To ensure Alien: Rogue Incursion meets these high standards and provides the Alien VR experience that fans and players expect, we’ve made the difficult decision to delay the game’s… pic.twitter.com/ZNqhhTOEo3 — Survios (@Survios) November 7, 2024

While a PlayStation 5 was present in the room during our recent demo of Alien: Rogue Incursion, the game wasn't playable on PSVR 2. Instead, Survios showed an early slice of the game running in PC VR mode.

We'd love to see the game on PSVR 2's OLED display, whether it's coming from a PC or from a PS5, and we'll be reaching out to Survios to see if we can secure another demo of the experience for new impressions. With Quest out of the picture for Alien: Rogue Incursion in 2024, the delay has just upended some holiday plans for gamers out there who will want to know how the game's flashlights, lighting and xenomorph onslaughts feel on an OLED display with support for HDR.