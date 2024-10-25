Trombone Champ: Unflattened To Launch This November On Quest

Trombone Champ: Unflattened is confirmed to launch this November on Meta Quest.

Developed by Flat2VR Studios and based on Trombone Champ, the hit 2D rhythm comedy game from Holy Wow Studios, Trombone Champ: Unflattened is a unique and often hilarious take on the VR rhythm genre. You must honk and toot your way through over 50 classic and unique musical tracks.

Musical notes scroll toward you on your right and left. You follow along with the rhythm and play the song (or mangle it, depending on your ability), by pushing or pulling your trombone's slider and blowing at the right moments.

When we previewed the game in August, Trombone Champ: Unflattened proved to be as fun and funny as its 2D predecessor, though at times we found the control scheme to be a bit awkward in the physical space of a VR game.

The full release includes unlockable and customizable trombones and collectible cards, custom track support, a new campaign mode, dynamic environments with charming and laughable audience reactions, and a mixed reality mode.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened can be pre-ordered on the Meta Quest platform now, with the full release coming on November 26. Release dates for Steam and PlayStation VR2 "will be revealed very soon."