Flat2VR Studios Gets Boost From Early Oculus Investors

Flat2VR Studios received a funding boost from early Oculus investors, a move that "should help open some doors" to porting more flatscreen games to VR.

In a new video, Flat2VR community founder Elliot Tate announced that Flat2VR Studios, a new gaming studio developing officially licensed VR ports of flatscreen games, has been accepted into the SPEEDRUN accelerator program by A16Z Games. The studio was one of 37 companies selected out of 4,100 applicants.

Tate explains this move should help the developer bring "some of the larger dream titles we've always wanted to port into VR." He also explains this move opens up further connections for the company, emphasizing that today's funding news "doesn't take away control from Flat2VR Studios."

We're so honored to have been accepted into the @a16z speed run program which should help open some doors to porting more of those absolute dream titles officially into VR!



Can't wait to give you a little sneak peek at what we've been up to in the…

A16Z Games is the gaming-focused investment side of Andreessen Horowitz, which is best known in VR circles for its early investment in Oculus. Other investments include many big names like Skype, Facebook, Medium, Substack, Roblox, Twitter, Instagram, Airbnb, Stripe, Coinbase, and Buzzfeed. Alongside funding, A16Z also promises "a highly curated set of industry coaches, mentors, and a community of ambitious founders.”

It's unknown which games Flat2VR Studios is currently working on, though a reveal is planned at the upcoming VR Games Showcase. The studio previously stated it's targeting VR storefronts such as Quest, PSVR 2, and Steam, and that its first officially licensed title is planned for "late 2024 or early 2025" on major VR platforms.