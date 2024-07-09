A VR Games Showcase will air next month, promising "major announcements" for Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR.

Announced today, the new VR Games Showcase comes from Jamie Feltham, UploadVR's former Senior Editor. So far, the confirmed line-up includes debut gameplay footage for Hitman 3 VR Reloaded, new announcements from Flat2VR Studios. Expect new looks at Combat Waffle Studios' (Ghosts of Tabor) next games too, which weren't explicitly named but are likely GRIM and Silent North.

Over "15 titles and announcements" are featured in this presentation, with other participating studios including Vertigo Games, nDreams, Schell Games, Fast Travel Games, and Beyond Frames Entertainment. Feltham advised more titles and partners will be confirmed closer to broadcast, and many of these games will subsequently appear at the Home Of XR booth during Gamescom 2024.

The VR Games Showcase airs on August 15, 2024, at 9am PT.