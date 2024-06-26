Escaping Wonderland Heads Back Down The Rabbit Hole This Year On Quest

Escaping Wonderland is a new VR adventure game from the Down The Rabbit Hole studio.

Announced today at the UploadVR Summer Showcase, Escaping Wonderland is developed by Cortopia Studios (Wands Alliance) and published by Beyond Frames Entertainment. Using the diorama perspective seen in Down the Rabbit Hole, Escaping Wonderland promises puzzle gameplay focused on exploration, and you'll encounter characters from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland.

0:00 / 0:34 1×

Here's the full description for more details:

Using the unique diorama perspective established in Down the Rabbit Hole, Escaping Wonderland will feature gameplay that focuses on exploration through a world filled with whimsy and wonder, brain-teasers that will make you mad as a hatter, and a silly sense of fun that will leave players grinning ear-to-ear like a Cheshire cat as they encounter characters from the children’s literary classic Alice in Wonderland.

"With Escaping Wonderland, we’re delivering more of what players already love in the original, while providing a more substantial experience," said Maeva Sponbergs, Beyond Frames Entertainment’s Head of Publishing in a prepared statement. "We’re also starting fresh with an all-new story so that everyone can join in the fun. It’s not a sequel, so much as an all-new adventure in Wonderland."

Escaping Wonderland will reach the Meta Quest platform in 2024, and pre-orders are now live with a 10% discount.