Puzzle Sculpt Is A Relaxing Spatial Puzzler Coming To Apple Vision Pro

Puzzle Sculpt is a new spatial puzzle game coming to Apple Vision Pro next month.

Marking the debut Apple Vision Pro title by Schell Games, best known for Among Us VR, Silent Slayer, and the I Expect You To Die series, Puzzle Sculpt is described as a relaxing mixed reality game where you must decipher "increasingly challenging clues" to solve 3D puzzles in your living room. Here's our first look at today's new trailer.

Featuring over 70 puzzles while promising 12 hours of gameplay, Puzzle Sculpt tasks you with slowly removing blocks by getting rid of unnecessary cubes. Completing these puzzles gradually reveals a collectible 'Deco Object' within, which ranges between a cow, pig, cacti, various fruits, and more. You can then place these collectibles across your living space.

It's unclear if Puzzle Sculpt will feature in next week's VR Games Showcase. You may recall Schell Games was previously confirmed as a participating studio alongside Vertigo Games, nDreams, XR Games, Fast Travel Games, and more. We'll find out more on August 15 but until then, Schell Games provided UploadVR with the following screenshots.

Puzzle Sculpt reaches Apple Vision Pro on September 5, available through an Apple Arcade subscription for $6.99 monthly.