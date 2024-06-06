Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire launches today on Quest, and it's coming to Steam in 2024.

Developed by Schell Games, Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire is a single-player "jumpscare VR horror game." Playing as a vampire hunter guided by a mystical book, you're tasked with slaying these fearsome foes with "distinct peculiarities and inclinations" by quietly disarming traps and navigating puzzles. Alongside today's Quest release, Schell confirmed it's reaching SteamVR "later this year."

We enjoyed the VR horror puzzler in our recent Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire review, praising Schell Games for delivering tense and engaging gameplay.

Even when it turns up the tension as you sweat out your anxieties, Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire still makes you feel cool. Painstakingly prying nails, cautiously clipping chords, and building rocky runes feels satisfying and nervous at the same time, thanks to this game's clever approach to puzzle and sound design.

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire is out now on the Meta Quest platform, and the SteamVR version will follow in 2024.