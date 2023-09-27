Roblox VR Receives Full Release Today On Quest

Roblox VR is no longer in open beta, receiving a full release today on the official Quest store.

Previously released this July via App Lab as an open beta, Roblox raised eyebrows earlier today when it became unavailable to download and the App Lab page warning disappeared. We didn't need to wait long for an answer as during the Meta Connect 2023 keynote, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the popular game creation platform is now available as a full release on the main Quest store.

Even as an early access release, Roblox has already seen big success on Quest. Back in August, David Baszucki, Roblox Corporation's CEO, confirmed Roblox reached "well over one million downloads" in the first five days across Quest 2 and Quest Pro. That's despite App Lab games only being discoverable if you directly search the game's name or through a URL.

Roblox made further news earlier this month when Meta provided all in-person Roblox Developers Conference attendees who wanted one a free Quest Pro headset. At the time, Roblox Corporation explained to developers this would "help you create the best Roblox experiences in VR"

Roblox is available now on the Meta Quest platform. Elsewhere, the PC version also supports VR using Quest Link, Rift, Rift S, Valve Index, and HTC Vive.