Roblox Hits 'Well Over One Million Downloads' On Quest

It's only been six days since the Roblox beta launched on Quest VR headsets. Available via App Lab, the game creation platform can't be found without directly searching for the game or through a URL. However, that hasn't stopped it from gaining traction. As confirmed by David Baszucki, Roblox Corporation's CEO, Roblox has reached "well over one million downloads" in the first five days.

Roblox Beta went live on Meta Quest on 7/27. We have seen well over one million downloads in the first 5 days -- another step towards Roblox everywhere, on all devices. https://t.co/Ug6NQFdl5u — David Baszucki (@DavidBaszucki) August 2, 2023

This isn't surprising news, given Roblox's widespread popularity and free-to-play nature. With 66 million daily and over 200 million monthly active users, that's comparable to Minecraft and Fortnite combined. With Quest reportedly selling nearly 20m units and 6.37m active monthly users in October 2022, it's little surprise to see so many downloads.

Quest 2 and Quest Pro aren't the only places to experience Roblox in VR. It's been supported on PC VR for sometime, previously running through the SteamVR and Oculus PC APIs. However, that's since been replaced with OpenXR support, and you can play it on PC using Quest Link, Rift, Rift S, Valve Index, and HTC Vive.