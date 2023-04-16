AD

Quest reportedly recorded 6.37 million active monthly users around last October, according a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The new WSJ report cites internal documents from Meta dated around October 2022, confirming that Beat Saber generated $255 million in lifetime sales by October 2022. In that same month, The Wall Street Journal also reports Meta Quest platform saw 6.37 million active monthly users.

Last month, The Verge’s Alex Heath detailed Meta’s internal roadmap presentation from Meta’s VP of VR, Mark Rabkin. That confirmed the company sold nearly 20 million Quest headsets, almost matching Xbox Series X|S sales estimates from December 2022. If both reports are accurate, we could be starting to get a picture of just how many Quest headsets end up in disuse.

Meta dropped the price of its Quest Pro headset down to $1000 recently, after signaling its "next generation consumer Quest" was targeted for release this year. Recent comments from Meta's leadership suggested Quest 2 might still have some time left on store shelves as well.

The VR market will be quite different by the end of 2023. PSVR 2 is progressing past its soft launch and indications suggest Apple could be preparing to announce a headset after so many years of rumors. With changes in store, it will be worth keeping these figures in mind as buyers adopt a new generation of VR hardware.