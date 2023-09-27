Meta Connect 2023 starts today at 10am PT with Quest 3 reveals incoming. Here's how you can watch it.

Beginning with a keynote speech from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, this year's two-day conference takes place across September 27-28 with a focus on Quest 3, mixed reality, VR, and AI. Featuring an in-person component that's invite-only at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, you can watch the online stream for free via Facebook, IGN's livestream or inside Meta Horizon Worlds.

Beyond Zuckerberg's keynote, Connect 2023 includes several planned talks that go beyond the upcoming mixed reality headset. Today's lineup alone includes a post-keynote presentation with Reality Labs' Chief Scientist Michael Abrash and CTO Andrew 'Boz' Bozworth, alongside a Developer State of the Union address at 11.45am PT.

We will also be streaming our reactions through a special VR Download episode at noon PT, hosted this week by Kyle Riesenbeck. Ian Hamilton and David Heaney will be on-site at Meta headquarters and reporting back into our live comments as they check out Quest 3.

Meta Connect 2023 begins at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CET, and you can find the full Meta Connect agenda here.