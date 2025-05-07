Wall Town Wonders Builds A New Home Today On Steam & PlayStation VR2

City builder Wall Town Wonders receives its VR adaptation today on PlayStation VR2 and Steam.

Developed by Cyborn, arguably best known for Hubris back in 2022, Wall Town Wonders first appeared last year as a casual mixed reality city building experience on Quest 3. Previously announced last month, this new edition for Steam and PlayStation VR2 features three VR environments and a visual overhaul, a daytime and nighttime toggle, and a new dating feature for the local citizens.

Your goal is to craft homes and various amenities for this cast of local citizens, featuring more than 40 characters with different quests you can undertake. Wall Town Wonders also includes over 100 unique buildings, various customization options and more.

Though we've not been able to prepare more detailed impressions for this new edition yet, we enjoyed the original mixed reality version on Quest 3. In our hands-on impressions, we considered Wall Town Wonders a “charming” experience that “looks great,” though we criticized the slower pace and lack of voice acting.

Wall Town Wonders is out now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam and PlayStation VR2.