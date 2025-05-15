Beat Saber Celebrates 7th Anniversary With Free New Track

Beat Saber is celebrating its 7th anniversary with Danger, a free new track that's out now.

Available on all platforms, Beat Saber is bringing back Teminite and Boom Kitty for a new song to celebrate seven years since its original launch. That's free for all existing owners and follows the two artists previously collaborating on “The Master” on OST 7 that arrived last year. Danger can be found in the 'Extras' library with an anniversary-themed environment, Arc and Chain notes, plus the Variable Note Jump Speed. Here's how it looks.

Danger comes two weeks after the anniversary of Beat Saber's early access launch, which arrived on Steam on May 1, 2018. A PSVR release arrived later that year, and the full release followed in 2019 as Beat Saber became a launch game for Quest 1. It's seen a continuous stream of updates ever since with a PlayStation VR2 port, new features like 120Hz support on Quest 3, and more music.

That includes the surprise drop of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us back in February, the famous diss track released last May during Lamar's heavily publicized feud with Canadian rapper Drake. Other recent additions include December's Metallica DLC pack with 17 songs from the iconic heavy metal band, such as One and Master of Puppets.

Beat Saber - Danger is out now on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.