Zombie Army VR Now Releasing In June Following Late Delay

Days before its intended launch, Zombie Army VR has been delayed once more on all platforms.

Originally targeting a May 22 launch on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2, publisher Rebellion confirmed that it's pushed back the release date to June 12. No specifics were provided for this delay beyond this allowing them to “deliver the best possible experience,” and you can find the full statement below.

Dear Deadhunters,

We wanted to share an important update about the release of Zombie Army VR. The game will now launch on all formats on Thursday, June 12th. This additional time will allow us to deliver the best possible experience for you at launch. We apologise for the delay and appreciate your patience.

This isn't the first time Zombie Army VR has been delayed. You may recall that the upcoming action game initially targeted a 2024 release window before being pushed back into 2025. A May 22 launch was later confirmed back in March, alongside news that Xtended Realities have taken over development duties from the original studio, XR Games.

Today's announcement follows Rebellion recently releasing a new gameplay features trailer, giving us a closer look at what to expect. Set before Zombie Army 4, the upcoming VR game's campaign is playable alone or in two-player co-op, and you portray a Deadhunter taking down various zombie war criminals across the destroyed city of Nuremberg.

Zombie Army VR launches on June 12 on Quest, Steam, Rift, and PlayStation VR2. Until then, you can find out more about gameplay below.