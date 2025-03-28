Zombie Army VR Coming In May

Players will hunt zombie war criminals in virtual reality from May 22.

Rebellion is bringing the game to PlayStation VR2, Quest, and PC VR headsets in partnership with a group called Xtended Realities. XR Games was originally the developer of the title and the website for the company still lists Zombie Army VR on its website, though the studio faced a large layoff last year.

Representatives announcing the game's May 22 release date revealed it is being brought across the finish line by Xtended Realities, described as "an independent video game development studio based in Manchester, UK." We can't find much information online about the team, which is listed as providing independent "co-development technical and creative support".

The game promises ProTubeVR support on Quest and PC, as well as bHaptics support on PlayStation VR2, Quest and PC VR with World War II weaponry and melee combat, as well as the enjoyable X-ray Kill Cam.

When my colleague Henry Stockdale tried the game last year, he enjoyed the action in the Sniper Elite spin-off while noting some issues. It's available for pre-order now and we're curious how it finally comes together after crossing the finish line on May 22.