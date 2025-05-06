Zombie Army VR Teases Gameplay Features Before May Launch

Zombie Army VR released a new trailer teasing its gameplay features before this month's launch on Quest, Steam, and PS VR2.

Launching in over two weeks on all platforms, publisher Rebellion released a new look at the long-running Sniper Elite spinoff's latest entry. Zombie Army VR features a full campaign playable alone or in two-player co-op, which chronologically takes place before Zombie Army 4. Playing as a Deadhunter, your elite squad aims to take down various zombie war criminals as you fight through the destroyed city of Nuremberg.

Featuring dual-wielding and melee combat, Zombie Army VR promises manual reloading for various World War 2 weaponry like submachine guns, pistols, and rifles. Finding 'Weapon Upgrade' kits lets you access a modification system where you can adjust damage, accuracy, and ammo capacity.

Similar to Sniper Elite VR and its sequel, Winter Warrior, the upcoming game uses a scoring system and ranks your progress. Each mission also features specific challenges like using a specific type of weapon. In a related press release, Rebellion also confirmed integrated bHaptics support on all platforms, while ProTubeVR support is confirmed for Quest and PCVR.

Rebellion is partnering with a group called Xtended Realities, who were announced to have taken over from original developer XR Games when Zombie Army VR's release date got confirmed back in March. It's a move that followed XR Games facing large layoffs last year, and the game subsequently missed its initial 2024 release window.

Zombie Army VR launches on May 22 on Quest, Steam, Rift, and PlayStation VR2.