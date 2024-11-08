Zombie Army VR Delayed To 2025 On All Platforms

Zombie Army VR has been delayed until next year.

Originally targeting a 2024 launch on Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2, publisher Rebellion confirmed that the latest entry in the Sniper Elite spin-off series will now arrive next year. No specific reason was provided for the Zombie Army VR delay, though it's worth noting developer XR Games recently announced a large-scale restructuring.

You can read the full statement below.

After careful consideration, Rebellion has made the tough decision to delay the release of Zombie Army VR. We want to ensure that the game is the best possible experience for fans and as a result, Zombie Army VR will now launch in 2025. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but we thank you for your support and understanding.

A note for our Zombie Army community. pic.twitter.com/JqZF2NmWYA — Zombie Army (@zombiearmy) November 8, 2024

Today's announcement follows a lukewarm reception following its Gamescom 2024 preview. Though we considered it an enjoyable action shooter with decent gunplay, our own preview with the PlayStation VR2 version noted the "tedious" boss encounter, issues with grabbing items, and flatscreen derivative design.

It's also the latest VR game in an increasing list of delays. While some titles were only pushed back by a few weeks like Skydance's Behemoth, DIG VR, and Starship Troopers: Continuum, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate currently doesn't have a release date, and Alien: Rogue Incursion won't arrive on Quest 3 alongside other platforms next month.

Zombie Army VR will reach PS VR2, Quest, and PC VR in 2025.