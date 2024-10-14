Starship Troopers: Continuum Delayed Until November On Quest & PlayStation VR2

Starship Troopers: Continuum, the upcoming VR co-op shooter, has been delayed until next month.

Announced two weeks ago, Starship Troopers: Continuum is a new entry in the sci-fi series with three-player co-op. Set 25 years after the 1997 film, Starship Troopers: Continuum finds the war between the Federation and the Arachnid reaching a deadlock. Initially targeting an October launch, developer XR Games announced it's delayed until November "for extra playtesting, polish and fixes."

Here's the full statement.

Starship Troopers: Continuum will now be coming out on November 14, 2024, on Meta Quest, and November 25, 2024, on PlayStation VR2. This is to allow further time for extra playtesting, polish and fixes, to help help ensure the best experience on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2. We appreciate the community's patience and support, and look forward to seeing everyone on the battlefield this November.

Today's announcement follows recent news that XR Games is undergoing a large-scale restructuring, which came to light less than 24 hours after the Starship Troopers: Continuum announcement. Bobby Thandi, Founder and CEO for XR Games, confirmed that Continuum and Zombie Army VR are still due to launch this year, while Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded "will continue to receive patch support."

Starship Troopers: Continuum arrives on November 14 for the Meta Quest platform, followed by PS VR2 on November 25.