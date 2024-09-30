Starship Troopers: Continuum Heads For VR Soon With New Co-Op Shooter

Starship Troopers: Continuum brings the hit sci-fi franchise to VR with a co-op shooter, arriving next month on Quest and PSVR 2.

Previously teased last week, Starship Troopers: Continuum marks the latest collaboration between XR Games and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) following Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded. Set 25 years after the Battle of Klendathu in the 1997 film with Casper Van Dien returning as Johnny Rico, Continuum features three-player online co-op with an option for solo gameplay.

With the war between the Federation and the Arachnid reaching a deadlock, you play as a 'PsyCommander' who can utilize advanced psychic powers and gradually unlock more powers via perks. You can control Troopers to rank them up and keep them alive, while promoting them to citizenship earns bonuses and advances your powers faster. Boss battles against Tankers, Plasmas, "and something new" are also promised.

Continuum isn't the first Starship Troopers game we've recently seen. Though it's the first entry to reach VR platforms, there's been a growing push for new adaptations. Last year saw the early access launch of 16-player co-op FPS Starship Troopers: Extermination on flatscreen platforms, while Starship Troopers: Terran Command is an RTS game only released on PC.

Starship Troopers: Continuum arrives on October 17 for the Meta Quest platform, followed by PlayStation VR2 on October 31. XR Games informed UploadVR that there are no plans for a Steam release.