Skydance's Behemoth Delayed Until December For Extra Polish

Skydance's Behemoth is being delayed "to add that extra bit of polish," and it's now arriving this December.

Originally announced for a November 14 launch, rumors began circulating that Skydance's Behemoth had been delayed after an updated PlayStation Store listing (credit: Gamertag VR) was spotted several days ago. When asked about the release date change, Skydance Games informed UploadVR that it's been delayed until December 5 and this applies to all platforms - Quest, PSVR 2, and Steam.

Here's the full statement:

Skydance Games has moved the launch of Skydance’s BEHEMOTH to Thursday, December 5, 2024, to provide the best gameplay experience our players deserve. The additional time will allow us to add that extra bit of polish, ensuring that Skydance’s BEHEMOTH stands out as one of the best VR games of the year. We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and continued support of Skydance’s BEHEMOTH.

It's not the first time Skydance has delayed its anticipated game. You may recall the upcoming VR fantasy action RPG initially aimed for a 2023 launch before being subsequently pushed back to late 2024.

We've been impressed by Skydance's Behemoth so far, initially praising its "appealing presentation and satisfying yet brutal physics-based combat" on PSVR 2. In our Gamescom demo last month with the Steam version, we believed it "continues to impress with gripping combat and VR-first design."

Skydance's Behemoth arrives on Quest, PSVR 2, and Steam on December 5.