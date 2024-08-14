Skydance's Behemoth Slays Fantasy Giants In VR This November

Skydance's Behemoth, the upcoming VR fantasy action RPG, confirmed a release date on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.

Developed by Skydance Games (The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners), the studio confirmed its new single-player action-adventure will arrive on November 14. Playing as Wren the Hunter across the Forsaken Lands, Behemoth promises brutal gory violence that lets you cut, maim, bludgeon, and kill enemies via physics-driven melee-based combat, eventually taking down the titular creatures. You can watch the new trailer below.

Skydance's Behemoth splits this journey across different environments, ranging from snowy tundras to swampy marshlands. "As Wren, you have tremendous strength and can hold your own in a fight, but you must approach combat strategically and use quick reflexes to deflect enemy attacks and slay everything in your path," states the studio in a blog post.

We believed the upcoming action RPG looked promising in our previous Behemoth hands-on, stating it builds upon The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners' combat foundations well.

I came away from this PSVR 2 preview highly impressed - feeling like I had seen a strong contender for game of the year shaping up here. Between an appealing presentation and satisfying yet brutal physics-based combat, it's demonstrating strong VR-first design with an impressive sense of scale that you couldn't replicate on flatscreen platforms. Skydance's Behemoth put on a convincing show.

Skydance's Behemoth arrives on Quest, PSVR 2, and Steam on November 14. Anyone who pre-orders will receive the Ancient Hero’s Sword, Thornwood Bow, Behemoth Bone Axe, and Bronze Grappling Hook at launch.