DIG VR Delayed To Not Clash With Batman: Arkham Shadow

DIG VR has been delayed until November to avoid the massive launch of Batman: Arkham Shadow coming up.

Originally set to launch on October 24, two days after the Caped Crusader's arrival on Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets, both Just Add Water and Wired Productions, as developer and publisher respectively, have decided to push DIG VR's release date back. They also released an accompanying trailer.

0:00 / 1:04 1×

"With a week to go until launch, we have to move the release of DIG VR" the developer announced in a statement. "We could say it's to make the game better or to add polish, but the truth is the game is already great and ready [...] it's Batman's fault."

"The shift in the release date allows everyone (us too) to dive into Batman: Arkham Shadow and save the streets of Gotham, knowing that once the dust settles, DIG VR will be there to restore the city."

In our DIG VR impressions, we said the game "feels like PowerWash Simulator for digging," and in recent months, the simulator has received new gameplay trailers as well as the eventual October release date. While the delay is unfortunate, it's no surprise that the studios behind DIG VR want to avoid the impending arrival of Arkham Shadow, another impressive game according to our hands-on preview.

However, it's not all bad news. To make up for the sudden delay, DIG VR is getting 25% off the full price during the pre-order phase, allowing aspiring diggers to purchase the game ahead of November at a discount.

DIG VR is now launching on November 14, 2024 on the Meta Quest platform.