DIG VR Excavates An October Release Date On Quest

DIG VR, the upcoming power-digging sim, arrives later this month on Quest.

Announced earlier this year, DIG VR is the latest VR release from developer Just Add Water (Sniper Elite VR) and publisher Wired Productions (Arcade Paradise VR). You're tasked with excavating different locations across Diglington across a full campaign mode, while mini-games and a sandbox mode are also available. Now launching on October 24, here's the new trailer.

Starting with a mini-digger and various attachments, you'll gradually unlock up to four different machines of varying sizes. DIG VR promises "authentic" and simplified controls, over 70 unlockable customization options that include decals, skins, or different paint jobs, and an in-game radio station.

We had positive impressions in our previous hands-on, believing DIG VR "has an enjoyably silly arcade side worth exploring."

Beyond the core campaign, DIG VR's mini games show that the game isn't taking itself too seriously in a good way. It's an entertaining balancing act between those after a light simulator more like PowerWash Simulator VR and arcade fun.

DIG VR arrives on October 24 for the Meta Quest platform.