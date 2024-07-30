DIG VR Shows An Enjoyably Silly Approach To Excavation

While DIG VR focuses on excavation, this upcoming sim has an enjoyably silly arcade side worth exploring on Quest. We went hands-on once again.

Announced in April, DIG VR from Just Add Water and Wired Productions feels like the power-digging equivalent of PowerWash Simulator VR. It involves excavating different locations across Diglington, starting with a mini-digger and various attachments before unlocking more. Following the previous trailer in the UploadVR Summer Showcase, we took it for a second spin on Quest 3.

0:00 / 1:58 1×

We previously tried DIG VR during GDC 2024, playing the tutorial and first area of the campaign. The presentation looked noticeably more polished, and I also tested the thumbstick controls. Those swap between vehicle and arm movement when simultaneously pushing in the left and right sticks. It's a good alternative, though I prefer the physicality of full-motion controls.

Otherwise, the tutorial section was unsurprisingly similar to my previous demo. My earlier impressions haven't changed dramatically, and you can read those below for more information. I also detailed the motion control scheme, in-game music options, difficulty settings, and core gameplay.

My latest preview focuses on what we couldn't explore before, such as the Sandbox Mode. That lets you explore the game's additional tools, and because the playspace isn't massive, it does take a little while to move about. And that's fine because DIG VR isn't an experience that needs a vast area, though I wish you could spawn objects.

With the mini games, Just Add Water has taken an inventive approach to familiar activities that works surprisingly well. For example, bowling involves the absurdly hilarious premise of attaching a bowling ball to a string and swinging the ball back and forth to hit different pins across the alley. It's a novel, enjoyable take on a familiar sport, though I initially struggled to judge the motion-controlled movements needed for the ball's momentum.

The other two mini-games are similarly absurd. 'Billy's Ball Pit' involves scooping up blue balls from a pit within a set time limit, earning more points for grabbing smaller balls. Trying to catch the smaller ones was slightly fiddly with the controls, though rewarding when you succeed. You'll also be penalized for picking up red balls, which requires some finesse.

My favorite one is the 'High-Noon Hook A Duck,' which takes place in a western-themed town. You need to grab 20 ducks magnetically, but only those currently wearing a cowboy hat count, and they must be dropped into a barrel without using your digger's bucket. Seeing a digger used for carnival games is quite amusing, grabbing ducks wasn't too challenging, and the online leaderboards mean I can see this getting competitive at launch.

Finally, I also tried the 'Lost Treasures' mode, and that's basically a treasure hunt. Your digger's bucket acts like a detector that beeps louder and more frequently as you get closer to buried treasure boxes. The problem is, there's no guarantee you'll actually find treasure, as some of these include trash. It's a fun idea that nicely builds upon the carnival games approach to DIG VR's side content.

Beyond the core campaign, DIG VR's mini games show that the game isn't taking itself too seriously in a good way. It's an entertaining balancing act between those after a light simulator more like PowerWash Simulator VR and arcade fun. We don't have an exact release date yet, but right now, Just Add Water seems to be onto a winning formula.

DIG VR arrives this year on the Meta Quest platform.