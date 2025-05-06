Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate Takes #1 In April's PS VR2 Download Charts

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is April's winner for the PlayStation VR2 download charts.

The May 2025 download charts from Sony are now available, providing the latest monthly stats across PS4, PS5, PS VR2 and more. While we often see split winners across North America and Europe, this month's #1 goes to action-adventure remake Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate by Mighty Eyes. Our recent review praised the narrative and puzzles while criticizing its technical issues on Quest and “poor” combat, and the developer's recent roadmap outlined upcoming changes.

Otherwise, it's mostly a month filled with the usual suspects. Beat Saber and Creed: Rise To Glory - Championship Edition round out the top 3, while other charting games include Among Us 3D, Metro Awakening, Alien: Rogue Incursion, and more. As for the March winner, Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR, this terrible rip-off of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 still charted in both regions.

You can see this month's full PlayStation VR2 download charts below to learn more.

PlayStation VR2 - May 2025 Download Charts

It's important to note that the download charts automatically exclude March's biggest PlayStation VR2 release, Hitman World of Assassination because it's a hybrid game with optional PS VR2 support. That same restriction applies for the more recent I, Robot remake from Atari and Llamasoft, while bundled copies of games - namely Horizon Call of the Mountain - also aren't counted.

With May not long underway, it's already looking like a busy month for new VR games and PlayStation VR2 is no exception. Ghosts of Tabor announced it's launching tomorrow following previous delays, followed by The Midnight Walk on Thursday. Following this week's titles, other upcoming games include Pirates VR: Jolly Roger, Smash Drums, Zombie Army VR, and Epyka.

