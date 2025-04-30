Smash Drums Goes Touring On PlayStation VR2 Next Month

Smash Drums will reach PlayStation VR2 next month with a native 120fps performance mode.

We've known since February that developer Potam is bringing Smash Drums to PlayStation VR2, and more details were revealed on today's PlayStation Blog. Exclusive features in the upcoming port include support for adaptive triggers, headset haptic feedback, and eye-tracked foveated rendering. Here's the latest trailer.

0:00 / 1:42 1×

Other promised changes include real-time lighting and new visual effects, plus improvements to environments and textures. Smash Drums is also getting a PS VR2 exclusive 'Social' mode that's designed for capturing third-person gameplay footage, promising a smooth camera and “dynamic angles” for sharing your clips.

With performance, Smash Drums on a base PS5 runs at native 120fps in 'Performance' mode, with a 90fps 'Fidelity' mode also available. Joining the list of PS VR2 games with PS5 Pro enhancements, anyone playing on Sony's mid-generation console upgrade can experience Fidelity mode at native 120fps instead. There's also a 'Social' mode designed for third-person gameplay capture.

All previously released DLC for the Quest version will be available on PS VR2, and Potam outlined the pricing structure. The base game with 58 songs will cost $19.99, while a Premium Edition that bundles in all the DLC packs costs $54.99 and includes 93 songs. For anyone choosing the base game, those DLC packs can also be bought individually for $5.99 each.

Smash Drums reaches PlayStation VR2 on May 15, and it's available now on Quest and Pico.