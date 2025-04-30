From The Midnight Walk to Besiege, May is packing plenty of new VR games. Here are our latest monthly highlights.

April quickly turned into the busiest month of the year so far for new games. Ghost Town, Vertigo 2: Into the Aether, Pinball FX VR, Harpagun, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, Vestiges: Fallen Tribes, Civilization VII VR, and GORN 2 delivered considerable variety, and that's before we get into other releases like I, Robot, Elements Divided and Rival Stars Horse Racing.

May will continue this busy trend with a wide slate of new VR titles across various genres, though horror seems particularly prominent this month. As always, we'll keep updating this list should any further games get announced or pushed back, while our comprehensive upcoming VR games list remains active with even more titles.

Here are our highlights for new VR games on Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, and Pico this May.

Bearly Escape - May 1 (PC VR, Quest 3)

Developed by Time Traveller, Bearly Escape is an early access puzzle game where players explore a hazy forest called Everwood searching for your missing dog, Robin. During this search, you'll find the twisted labs of the game's villain, Dr. Kidd, which are packed with stolen animals.

Deep Cuts - May 1 (PC VR)

Deep Cuts from Scythe Dev Team is an action game focused on the world of filmmaking, where you'll try to save your best friend. This adventure takes you directly inside different movies that range from westerns to kaiju attacks, all while fighting against a deadly group of cartoon characters.

The House of Da Vinci VR - May 1 (PS VR2)

Blue Brain Games confirmed that The House of Da Vinci VR — an adaptation of the 2017 flatscreen game rebuilt for VR — is heading for PlayStation VR2 next, following a Steam and Quest launch. As Leonardo da Vinci's apprentice in 16th-century Renaissance Italy, you'll need to solve riddles and clear escape rooms to find the missing inventor.

Walkabout Mini Golf: Raptor Cliff's - May 1 (Pico, PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Mighty Coconut confirmed that its next DLC course for Walkabout Mini Golf is “Raptor Cliff's.” Reaching all supported VR platforms and iOS, this prehistoric dinosaur-themed course takes you on a journey along the Pacific Northwest and marks the 33rd course yet for the popular multiplayer game.

Legends BMX - May 8 (Quest Pro and 3)

Legends BMX by Saga Legends Games aims to turn your play space into a skate park through mixed reality, and the studio informed UploadVR it's launching on May 1. Coming to Quest Pro and Quest 3, you can resize ramps to fit your space, pull off various tricks and compete across global online leaderboards for the best score.

Final Fury - May 8 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Kluge Interactive, Final Fury is inspired by traditional fighting games like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat. Featuring single-player modes and online multiplayer with both crossplay and rollback netcode supported, Kluge confirmed the early access launch will begin this month.

Requisition VR - May 8 (Pico, Quest)

Developed by Arcadia VR, Requisition VR takes inspiration from Dead Rising and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. You can craft increasingly absurd weaponry like electrically charged baseball bats using household items across an extraction-based PvPvE adventure. You'll scavenge for resources to create new weapons, teaming up with friends to defeat AI and human opponents.

The Midnight Walk - May 8 (PC VR, PS VR2)

The Midnight Walk by Moonhood promises five different tales of fire and darkness. Playing as The Burnt One, you set out to find a purpose after digging yourself out of a muddy grave in this dark claymation fantasy adventure. That's heading for PC and PS5 with optional VR support.

Vendetta Forever - May 8 (PC VR)

Released last October, Vendetta Forever is a VR shooter from Meatspace Interactive and publisher nDreams. It's designed around the 'LO-KILL-MOTION' mechanic, where you can only move by teleporting to an enemy's dropped weapon. That's now heading for PC VR with five extra levels, and this new content will simultaneously reach Quest and PS VR2 as a free update.

Wall Town Wonders - May 8 (PC VR, PS VR2)

Wall Town Wonders initially appeared last November as a more casual mixed reality title on Quest, and it's now getting a VR edition for Steam and PlayStation VR2 with fully immersive environments. Your goal is to craft homes and amenities for this quirky cast of local citizens, with over 100 unique buildings and more than 40 characters included.

Slender: The Arrival VR - May 13 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Horror game Slender: The Arrival is being ported from flatscreen to VR. Developed by Blue Isle Studios, the first-person horror game pulls from the notorious creepypasta character The Slender Man, asking players to survive eerie environments while avoiding The Slender Man's haunting faceless stare and hair-raising presence.

Echoes of the Sun - May 14 (PC VR)

Echoes of the Sun by Outer Realms is a puzzle adventure game with optional PC VR support. The game focuses on a teenage girl called Mia, who seeks to restore the world after witnessing her homeland's demise following the explosion of the Sun. You can use telekinesis to manipulate objects, solve solar puzzles, and encounter numerous ghosts to learn their stories.

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger - May 15 (PS VR2)

Published by VRKiwi, Pirates VR: Jolly Roger is a new VR action-adventure set across a cursed Caribbean island. You're tasked with navigating perilous traps and fighting undead pirates while searching for Davy Jones' treasure. Following its Steam launch in January, the PS VR2 version will feature a new introduction scene and controller haptic feedback.

Smash Drums - May 15 (PlayStation VR2)

Smash Drums is heading to PlayStation VR2 with improved real-time lighting and shadows, redesigned environments, 120fps performance mode on a base PS5, plus support for adaptive triggers and eye-tracked foveated rendering. It also joins the list of PS VR2 games with PS5 Pro enhancements, promising higher resolution and 120fps in Fidelity mode.

Tunnels - May 15 (Quest)

Developed by Nomad Monkey, Tunnels is a VR horror game that plunges players deep underground into a maze of abandoned mine shafts and tunnels, tasked with finding a way out. Throughout the labyrinth of claustrophobic spaces, you must clamber down cliffs, zipline over chasms, and listen to your survival instincts to evade monsters around the caverns and make your escape.

Trailblazer: The Untold Story of Mrs Benz - May 16 (Quest)

Set in Germany in 1888, Trailblazer explores motoring history through VR with an immersive narrative. This 20 minute experience tells the story of Bertha Benz , the wife of Karl Benz, inventor of the first car powered by an internal combustion engine, as she defied societal norms to embark on the world's first road trip.

Out of Sight VR - May 22 (PC VR)

Horror puzzler Out of Sight VR is the latest game from Flat2VR Studios. It's an eerie puzzle game that asks players to control a blind girl called Sophie from the viewpoint of her cuddly teddy. Set throughout a menacing mansion, you control Sophie and carry around the toy to gain better vantage points on confounding contraptions. Quest 3 and PS VR2 versions will also arrive later this year.

Quantum Threshold - May 22 (PC VR, Quest)

Quantum Threshold by Vaki Games is an accessibility-focused VR roguelike shooter that turns your wheelchair into your greatest weapon. It promises a cyberpunk-themed narrative using wheelchair-based locomotion across a post-apocalyptic world overrun by rogue AI, as you seek an escape across “ever-evolving” levels.

Zombie Army VR - May 22 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Zombie Army VR is bringing the Sniper Elite spinoff to most major VR platforms, and Rebellion's working with Xtended Realities for its latest VR game. Featuring online two-player co-op, this campaign sees you reprising the role of a Deadhunter, fighting your way through Europe during World War 2.

Neolithic Dawn - May 23 (Quest)

Neolithic Dawn is a VR survival game reaching early access, though it's unclear if the Steam release will coincide with Quest. As a Neolithic hunter-gatherer, you must survive by crafting physics-based tools and weapons, hunting for food, and taming creatures. If you die, you'll return as your son or daughter to a changed world. Dynamic seasons, a day and night cycle, and five maps are promised.

Hard Bullet - May 27 (Quest 3)

Developed by GexagonVR, Hard Bullet takes inspiration from classic Hong Kong action movies. Across various game modes, players are tasked with taking on waves of ragdoll enemies using a combination of environmental bric-a-brac, physical movements and curated loadouts to wipe them out. Previously on Steam, it's now confirmed for launch this month on Quest 3.

F1 25 - May 30 (PC VR)

F1 25 is the latest entry in EA's annual racing series with optional PC VR support. It features the third installment of its story mode with 'Braking Point 3', alongside an updated 'My Team' mode with a new 'Owner Perks' system that lets you specialize in specific areas of team management. Anyone who buys the 'Iconic Edition' can unlock the game on May 27 instead.

POOLS - May 30 (PC VR)

POOLS from Tensori will officially launch PC VR support soon following prior beta testing. Described as a suspenseful walking simulator with no monsters or jump scares, you'll explore liminal spaces inspired by the backrooms that “can feel oppressive at times by invoking fears of getting lost, the dark” and tight spaces. A PlayStation VR2 release will follow later this year.

Besiege VR - May 2025 (Quest)

Besiege, the physics-based sandbox where you construct war machines, is receiving a VR remake next month on Quest. Your goal is to construct medieval siege machines and more modern designs that range from catapults, tanks, and giant mechs. It features a 50-level campaign where you can destroy castles, fight armies and terrorize villagers, alongside three sandbox environments.

Epyka - May 2025 (PS VR2)

Developed by Singular Perception, Epyka is described as a family adventure where you discover the world's first civilization on a previously unknown island. Playing as archaeologist Scott Hudson, he's joined by his trusty dog Jack, working together to uncover secrets and defeat a malevolent force. Previously on Quest, that's now heading to PlayStation VR2.

Honey Pot - May 2025 (Quest)

Honey Pot is the latest game from VRMonkey ( Galaxy Kart , Sky Climb ). Described as a cooperative tower defense game, you're tasked with defending a beehive from elemental bears using flying mechanics, bow combat, and powerful towers. After initially targeting an April launch, that's now arriving this month.

Vivarium - May 2025 (Quest)

Vivarium is a mixed reality experience that lets you create your own environments for raising animals and plants, including 18 different saltwater animals. “Players can look forward to aquascaping for saltwater aquariums and the addition of new sealife and terrestrial animals like a crab spider, a bushveld frog, and a white dutch rabbit,” states the studio.

VRider SBK - May 2025 (PC VR, PS VR2)

VRider SBK is an officially licensed VR game for the Superbike World Championship that offers a mix of arcade and simulation racing elements. It features twelve tracks, including Phillip Island, TT Assen, Imola, and Magny-Cours. VRAL Games informed UploadVR that it's heading to Steam and PlayStation VR2 this month.

If you're releasing a new VR game we should know about for this article or future monthly round-ups, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.

