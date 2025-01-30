Daisy Ridley Stars in Trailblazer, A VR Experience About Bertha Benz

Trailblazer explores motoring history through VR with the true story of Bertha Benz this March on Quest.

The immersive narrative tells the story of Bertha Benz, the wife of Karl Benz, inventor of the first car powered by an internal combustion engine, who defied societal norms to embark on the world's first road trip.

Set in Germany in 1888, the VR experience invites you to step into the shoes of Mrs. Benz, portrayed by Daisy Ridley, and to experience the beginnings of the transportation age alongside the woman who ushered in the era.

Interior shot of Karl Benz’ workshop

During the 20-minute interactive narrative, players will assemble the famed Motorwagen, explore the Benz' workshop, and drive along Mrs. Benz' historic 120-kilometer route through the German countryside.

Directed by Eloise Singer, Trailblazer: The Untold Story of Mrs. Benz previously appeared at the Venice Film Festival and SXSW. It stands as the first in a new franchise, one which Singer Studios will expand to include graphic novels and a feature film. The Untold Story of Mrs. Benz joins Singer Studios' previous immersive narrative experience, The Pirate Queen.

Trailblazer: The Untold Story of Mrs. Benz drives onto Meta Quest 2 and Quest 3 on March 7, 2025.