Upcoming Atmospheric Horror Game Out Of Sight Is Getting A VR Port

Upcoming horror puzzler Out of Sight is getting a full VR port.

Developed by The Gang, Out of Sight is an eerie puzzle game that asks players to control a blind girl called Sophie from the viewpoint of her cuddly teddy. Set throughout a menacing mansion, players control Sophie and carry around the toy to gain better vantage points on confounding contraptions. To escape, you must avoid the ire of Sophie's captors and unravel the mystery surrounding her. Announced during the VR Games Showcase, here's the trailer.

The VR port sees players embody Sophie's cuddly companion, expanding their line of sight by controlling Sophie and moving around the bear they inhabit – closely mirroring the gameplay seen in the flatscreen version. Across the tense trailer, we got a look at some gameplay mechanics, which included Sophie moving a wheeled block onto a pressure plate and climbing on a waiter's trolley to pull down a lever. That's all from the static viewpoint of the bear.

Out of Sight VR comes courtesy of Flat2VR Studios, the notable developer who helps officially translate flatscreen games for VR platforms. The studio's previous work includes the hilarious rhythm game Trombone Champ: Unflattened , alongside upcoming titles like FlatOut and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin.

Out of Sight VR is coming to Steam first alongside its flatscreen counterpart, while PlayStation VR2 and Quest versions will follow later. A release date is unconfirmed.