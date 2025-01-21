FlatOut VR 'Wants To Take The Best Things' From Each Main Entry

Flat2VR Studios wants to take “some of the best things” from each FlatOut game and make an original version for VR.

This week at PG Connects London 2025, UploadVR interviewed Flat2VR Studios' Chief Operating Officer & Co-founder, Eric Masher, to discuss the team's upcoming projects and Trombone Champ: Unflattened. Speaking about FlatOut - a demolition derby game with destructible environments and vehicular combat - we queried if the upcoming VR game would adapt a specific flatscreen entry or if it's something else.

0:00 / 0:43 1×

While the initial trailer is based on FlatOut 4: Total Insanity, I'm told Flat2VR Studios currently holds the license for several FlatOut games. The team aims to create an original game that merges elements from the older titles to deliver something new. However, Masher informed UploadVR that the upcoming entry is still in the design process and the studio's looking at the best path to take. Accordingly, the game doesn't have an official name yet.

“We want to take some of the best things in each [FlatOut entry] and make it our own version. Where we are in development, I don't think we're ready to really commit to saying this is FlatOut or FlatOut 2… Either way, we will make sure the VR version retains the speed, look, and feel that made the series so popular,” stated Masher.

Following November's launch for debut title Trombone Champ: Unflattened, FlatOut marks one of three upcoming games publicly announced by Flat2VR Studios. It joins Roboquest, a fast-paced roguelite shooter with a comic book-inspired art style and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, a 90s-style hardcore FPS inspired by 90s shooters like Doom and Quake.

FlatOut is coming to Quest, Steam and PlayStation VR2, though a release window remains unconfirmed.