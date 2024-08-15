Roboquest, FlatOut & Wrath: Aeon Of Ruin Will Receive Official VR Ports

FlatOut, Roboquest, and Wrath: Aeon Of Ruin will all receive official VR adaptations from Flat2VR Studios.

Alongside today's news that Trombone Champ: Unflattened will adapt the hit rhythm game for VR, Flat2VR Studios confirmed its partnering with Strategy First (FlatOut), 3D Realms and Fulqrum Publishing (Wrath), and Starbreeze Publishing (Roboquest) for official VR ports.

FlatOut is a racing game described as an "adrenaline-fueled demolition derby" that throws you into chaotic races with destructible environments, wild stunts, and vehicular combat. The trailer confirms development has started, though a release date remains unknown.

Roboquest is a fast-paced, FPS roguelite with a comic book-inspired art style that initially launched last year for PC and Xbox. Set in a futuristic world where humanity struggles to survive against hordes of mechanical foes, you're tasked with navigating randomly generated environments and taking down bosses, playing as an upgradeable Guardian that can synergize powerful abilities. That's coming "soon" and you can watch early PC VR footage below.

Finally, Team Beef is working with Flat2VR Studios on an official release for Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, which the group previously released a VR mod for. Inspired by classic 90s shooters like Doom and Quake, Wrath is described as a hardcore FPS that sees you exploring a dark and decaying world across non-linear levels, promising "brutal" combat and various powerful weapons. No release date was confirmed, but it's "coming soon" to VR.

We'll keep you updated on each individual game as we learn more, and all three VR ports are confirmed for Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2. You can read more on Trombone Champ below.

