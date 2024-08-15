Trombone Champ: Unflattened Is One Of Flat2VR Studios' First Licenced VR Ports

Trombone Champ: Unflattened adapts the viral hit this fall on Quest, Steam, and PSVR 2.

Originally released in 2022, Trombone Champ from Holy Wow Studios is a rhythm comedy game where you uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse across a single-player campaign mode. One of the first official VR adaptations created in partnership with Flat2VR Studios, it features more than 50 songs that range between anthems, classical pieces, electronica, and more.

Songs are played across unique 3D environments and each of them feature animated backgrounds. Trombone Cards can be collected as you progress and while Trombone Champ: Unflattened starts with 10 trombones, an additional 40 are unlockable. Mixed reality is also supported to merge the game with your real-world surroundings.

This isn't the first time we've seen Trombone Champ in VR, though it's never been done in an official capacity. A mod called BaboonVR appeared weeks after the flatscreen game's launch from established modder Raicuparta, who Flat2VR Studios confirmed they'd be partnering with when the studio was officially announced back in March.

Trombone Champ launches this fall on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PSVR 2.