Expect Hitman & Flat2VR News In The Next VR Games Showcase This March

The next VR Games Showcase airs this March, featuring new reveals from Flat2VR Studios and Hitman: World of Assassination.

Following its debut last year, the VR Games Showcase is back with “major reveals and updates on anticipated games.” Initially announced last month, it's now been confirmed that the upcoming spring 2025 edition will be headlined by Hitman: World of Assassination on PlayStation VR2, while Flat2VR Studios will provide updates on Roboquest VR, Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, and more.

More developers joining the presentation “will be revealed soon,” and the next showcase promises to include veteran and newcomer VR studios alike. Further news on “existing multiplayer games and experiences with new updates” is also expected, and Flat2VR Studios previously teased a March reveal for its next game in our recent interview.

Co-founded by two former UploadVR staff members, Jamie Feltham and Zeena Al-Obaidi, the upcoming event follows the inaugural VR Games Showcase back in August. Notable reveals included debut gameplay footage for Hitman 3 VR Reloaded, the Arizona Sunshine Remake announcement, Fracked coming to Quest, four games from Flat2VR Studios, and more.

The VR Games Showcase airs on YouTube and TikTok Live on March 11 at 9am PT.