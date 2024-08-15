Arizona Sunshine Gets A Surprise Remake This Year On Quest, PSVR 2 & Steam

Arizona Sunshine is getting a surprise remake, reviving the VR zombie FPS on Quest, Steam, and PSVR 2.

Less than a year after launching Arizona Sunshine 2 on most VR platforms, Vertigo Games confirmed that it's now "completely rebuilt" the original Arizona Sunshine where you must survive in a post-apocalyptic southwestern America. The studio promises updated visuals with a "next-gen" mutilation system.

Just like the original game, Arizona Sunshine Remake retains campaign co-op with another player, and the four-player Horde Mode is also back. Vertigo Games confirmed this upcoming remake is a "complete edition" that includes all previously released DLCs and updates too - Dead Man DLC, The Damned DLC, Old Mine update, Trailer Park Update and Undead Valley Update.

For more details, here's an official description.

Relive the original story: When you hear a flash of a human voice on the radio, your hopes surge - there are survivors out in the blistering heat of the post-apocalyptic Grand Canyon state! Armed with little more than your motion-controlled weapons and the scarce ammo and consumables you find along the way, you need to navigate the hordes of zombies coming for your brain in your desperate search for survivors.

Arizona Sunshine Remake arrives on October 17 for the Meta Quest platform, PlayStation VR2, and Steam. Owners of the original Arizona Sunshine on the same platform can purchase the "Remake Upgrade" at a lower price.