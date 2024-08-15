Fracked Brings The Explosive VR Shooter To Quest Soon

Fracked returns once more, bringing the VR action-adventure game to Quest in two weeks.

First released three years ago, Fracked sees you stranded in a remote mountain facility as you defend the plane from interdimensional foes, mixing “run and cover” gunfights with skiing and climbing. Initially PlayStation VR exclusive before its subsequent Steam launch, nDreams confirmed it's now reaching standalone VR headsets for the first time.

We had mixed opinions in our Fracked review in 2021. While we considered it a "brilliant, explosive campaign," we believed its best ideas "never really developed" due to its short length.

Fracked is a blast to play, even if it isn’t quite the massive shooter epic to round out the PSVR era. By all means, its arena-based action is polished and thrilling, offering refined fast-paced action with intense combat setpieces. But the game’s simply over far too soon, never getting a chance to really expand on its core elements and deliver the rich experience its mechanics deserve

Fracked reaches the Meta Quest platform on August 29, and it's available now on PSVR and Steam.