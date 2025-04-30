Mixed Reality Cycling Game Legends BMX Launches Next Week

Legends BMX is a freestyle mixed reality cycling game launching on Quest 3/3S and Pro next week.

Developed by Saga Legends Games, Legends BMX is an MR cycling game that aims to let you feel the rush of performing skate park tricks from the comfort of your home. You can pick between various arenas that you can scale up or down to match your play space. From there, it's all about controlling a mini rider as they perform BMX tricks for points and prestige. You can check out the gameplay trailer below:

Similar to flatscreen skating games like the beloved Tony Hawk series, Legends BMX tells you the name of a performed trick or stunt alongside a score for your biking prowess and execution. As well as free riding, there will also be weekly challenges, online leaderboards and global rankings to contend with. Judging by the variety of avatars seen in the gameplay trailer, it appears there may be cosmetics available to set each pocket racer apart.

Legends BMX will be available for Quest headsets on May 8. A flatscreen version is out now on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.