Raptor Cliffs Open To Dinosaur Fans In Walkabout's Pacific Northwest

In the imaginations of the Coconuts who make Walkabout Mini Golf, a drive up the Pacific Coast Highway of the United States in the 1970s brings visitors to a roadside attraction among the giant redwoods inhabited by happy well-fed dinosaurs.

Mighty Coconut has taken the nostalgia factor to extraordinary new heights in Raptor Cliffs. The journey from hole 1 to 18 is quite the trip if you happen to be familiar with those views of the Pacific Ocean you can find along that long road through California, Oregon and Washington.

Sketch by Don Carson forming the foundation of Raptor Cliffs.

The new paid downloadable add-on course for Walkabout is available today following a string of eye-catching expansions with Mount Olympus, Viva Las Elvis and Wallace & Gromit. Raptor Cliffs is the 33rd course in the game, selling for $4, and it opens for visitors alongside a price increase for the core game on May 1 to $25 with 14 courses bundled in.

We asked Greg Lloyd to tour Raptor Cliffs with Walkabout original creator Lucas Martell and art director Don Carson and he captured a 25-minute walkthrough for us. Some of our readers purchase these courses sight unseen partially to avoid spoilers before setting foot inside the new course themselves, but we capture these tours to illuminate the artists and design considerations behind one of VR's best places.

The tour video embedded below premieres the same moment the new course becomes available on all platforms.

