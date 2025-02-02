Cultivating Magic: The Art And Principles Of Walkabout Mini Golf Course Design

Don Carson joined Mighty Coconut in 2021 where he and the rest of the design team make places in Walkabout Mini Golf. Drawing from his experience as a Disney Imagineer, their process involves brainstorming, putting pencil sketch to paper and then blocking out the layout of the new space in Gravity Sketch. Over the course of roughly 15 to 18 months, 'Coconuts' pass the model between their lighting, sound, animation, and gameplay teams, releasing as a final destination for players priced $3.99. This is Carson's summary of the studio’s iterative process, outlining their principles for place-making.

In creating our Walkabout Mini Golf courses, we are crafting more than just playable spaces; we are cultivating a unique sense of wonder and connection that players often describe as "something special." This is no accident. Rooted in principles drawn from theme parks, theater, film, literature, and visual arts, our designs are intentionally crafted to inspire awe, spark curiosity, and foster memorable experiences.

Placemaking Through Intentional Design

Alfheim

The foundation of our success lies in the art of placemaking—creating environments that are immersive, engaging, and meaningful. At its core, placemaking is guided by several simple yet profound principles:

1. Know Your Audience: Every design choice is made with the player in mind. By deeply understanding who our audience is, we can tailor experiences that resonate, ensuring our environments feel personal and inviting.

2. Answer the Core Questions: Our environments are designed to answer two essential questions:

“Where am I?”

“How do I relate to this environment?”

These answers provide orientation and connection, grounding players in the

experience.

3. Meet and Exceed Expectations: First impressions matter. Establishing shots set the tone and align with what players expect when they step into a new course. But our goal is not just to meet these expectations; we aim to exceed them, surprising players with unexpected twists and rich details that invite exploration and delight.

4. Over Deliver: The magic is in the details. Layers of design enrich the environment, making it more vibrant and rewarding for players who take the time to explore.

5. Follow Simple Rules: Consistency is key. By distilling design into clear, simple rules and adhering to them, we preserve the believability of our worlds. Breaking these rules risks pulling players out of the immersive experience.

6. Intentional Design Documentation: A Design Intent Document serves as a guiding framework, articulating goals and leaving room for discussion and evolution. This ensures our environments stay true to their vision while benefiting from collaborative refinement.

The Tricks of Engagement

Creating captivating environments goes beyond principles; it involves a range of techniques designed to engage, surprise, and connect players with their surroundings:

Vistas and Awe: Starting with breathtaking vistas creates moments of wonder, inviting players to explore and discover more.

Narrative Vignettes: We tell stories through small, evocative moments scattered throughout the environment. These “bread crumbs” encourage players to piece together narratives, fostering a sense of discovery and personal connection. It is important to trust your audience to piece together what has happened/happening as they navigate your designed environment.

Humor and Cause & Effect: Funny interactions and playful cause-and-effect moments let players share in the joke, deepening their engagement and enjoyment.

Simplicity in Storytelling: Keeping stories broad and intuitive allows players to interpret and personalize the experience. Overcomplicated narratives risk alienating or confusing the audience.

Story Beats: Like chapters in a book, we create distinct moments within our courses, encouraging players to focus on each scene before moving forward.

Spotlighting Key Details: By using lighting, color, and composition, we draw attention to the most important elements, ensuring that the story remains clear and focused.

Celebrating Tiny Details: Small touches—an unexpected flourish, a hidden clue—can leave lasting impressions, becoming the takeaways players cherish.

Designing for Connection

Ultimately, the environments we create are not just about the spaces themselves but about the connections they foster. Like theme parks, our courses are backdrops for shared experiences, where players come together to laugh, explore, and create memories.

This philosophy drives every decision we make, from crafting awe-inspiring vistas to ensuring even the tiniest details add to the richness of the environment. By adhering to these principles and techniques, we transform mini golf into an art form—one that delights, inspires, and connects.

In the world of Walkabout Mini Golf, each course is more than just a game; it is a journey into a thoughtfully crafted world where every detail has a purpose, every surprise invites joy, and every player becomes part of the story.

Don Carson is a concept designer and Senior Art Director at Mighty Coconut, the studio behind Walkabout Mini Golf. He has worked in the theme park and computer game industries, notably as a Senior Show Designer for Walt Disney Imagineering, art directing projects like Splash Mountain, Mickey’s Toontown and Blizzard Beach.