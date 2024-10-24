Meta is launching a new traveling “Immersive Demo Experience” visiting sites in the United States and Canada.

The experience is designed around the release of Batman: Arkham Shadow and the new Quest 3S headset. Batman fans and those curious about VR enter an immersive zone complete with an Arkham-themed vehicle and other props from the game.

The highlight of the experience is a chance to strap on a Quest 3S and play through a portion of the new Batman title. This is meant to excite fans for the game release, as well as introduce the public to the experience of wearing a headset. Quest 3S retails for $300 and includes the game, worth $50, until May.

I was able to personally experience the demo at a Walmart in New Jersey a few days ago. The demo dominated the entire front of the Walmart, and Meta representatives on hand said the response was very positive, with a mix of experienced VR fans excited to try the new game as well as new-to-VR shoppers who were curious and eager to have their first VR experience. I heard of only one incident of a man punching a wall, and I'm told he was fine and laughed it off.

The Quest 3S units used in the demos were all equipped with the new Quest 3S Breathable Facial Interface and the official Elite Strap with Battery. In my brief experience wearing the breathable interface I noticed the improved airflow, and its silicone face pad makes it appropriate for active games where you work up a sweat.

My son, Justin, playing Batman: Arkham Shadow on Quest 3S.

According to the Meta website , the tour is continuing from New Jersey to Toronto, Canada, and then on to Dallas, Texas. Representatives on-site in New Jersey also mentioned a tour stop in Las Vegas, Nevada, though this date has not yet been posted on Meta’s website.

With billboards and advertising in many locations as well, Meta is making a clear investment of people, money, and time to promote Batman: Arkham Shadow and Quest 3S. Perhaps coming soon to a city near you?

Editor's Note: Our thanks to long-time UploadVR reader Craig Storm for this field report.

