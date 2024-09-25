Meta is selling a $40 translucent "Breathable" Facial Interface for Quest 3S.

The Breathable Facial Interface makes the tradeoff of not being opaque to "help you keep cool while working out or playing intense games".

It looks to be made from a fabric mesh, with silicone padding, and could be ideal for mixed reality fitness apps like Supernatural.

In VR however the light passing through from the sides will likely detract from immersion, so owners may end up swapping it out between sessions depending on what kind of app or game they plan to use.

The Breathable Facial Interface is exclusive to Quest 3S, priced at $40.