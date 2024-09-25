 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
Headsets & Tech

Quest 3S Gets Exclusive "Breathable" Facial Interface Accessory For Fitness

 &  David Heaney
Quest 3S Gets Exclusive "Breathable" Facial Interface Accessory For Fitness

Meta is selling a $40 translucent "Breathable" Facial Interface for Quest 3S.

The Breathable Facial Interface makes the tradeoff of not being opaque to "help you keep cool while working out or playing intense games".

It looks to be made from a fabric mesh, with silicone padding, and could be ideal for mixed reality fitness apps like Supernatural.

In VR however the light passing through from the sides will likely detract from immersion, so owners may end up swapping it out between sessions depending on what kind of app or game they plan to use.

The Breathable Facial Interface is exclusive to Quest 3S, priced at $40.

Quest 3S Starts At $300 And Comes With Controllers
Meta just officially announced Quest 3S. Starting at $300, it features fresnel lenses, the XR2 Gen 2 chipset, mixed reality, and comes with controllers.
UploadVRDavid Heaney

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More Headsets & Tech

Latest Articles

See More