Climb Mount Olympus In Walkabout's Largest Course

You can now climb Mount Olympus in Walkabout Mini Golf.

Mount Olympus in Walkabout Mini Golf is the game's 32nd course, following Viva Las Elvis in January. According to studio head Lucas Martell it is far larger than Walkabout's previous giant-sized course, 2023's Temple At Zerzura.

Here's the official description:

High above the Aegean Sea lies the legendary realm of the gods and goddesses. Here, the Olympians converge to determine the fate of mortals—through an epic miniature golf odyssey. Putt your way through intricate temples, mythical landscapes, and challenging hazards. But beware: your skills will soon be tested by the Olympian Council, who will decide if you’re worthy of victory or destined to face the wrath of the gods!

On the path up Mount Olympus you'll encounter temples and offerings with icons of the main Greek pantheon including Zeus, Apollo and Artemis. Our tour with Walkabout creator Lucas Martell is also our longest ever, clocking in at 28 minutes of behind-the-scenes details.

Watch it here:

I recently hosted Mighty Coconut senior art director Don Carson for an in-depth discussion about the design process in the game. He notes they aim to "over deliver" with a layered design approach that lasts more than a year seeing teams handing off courses to one another in rotation. The Coconuts, as the employees of the studio are called, number in the dozens today.

Hot on the heels of Elvis producing the highest single sales day in the game's nearly five-year history, will players again come back to Mount Olympus and continue the trend of grabbing a few more from the store?

You can find Walkabout on all major headsets as well as iOS.