Sky Climb Now Flying Onto PSVR 2 Devices Worldwide

Following a successful Quest release and the reveal of a port to the platform late last month, VR Monkey’s Sky Climb is now available to PSVR 2 owners in Europe from today, with the game's release to players in other regions scheduled for tomorrow.

The Fall Guys-inspired balloon-themed first-person adventure, developed by the team behind Galaxy Kart, blends a single-player campaign tasking players to restore balance to the universe with a chaotic online mode for those who want to test their skills against other players via races, hoop-collecting or shooting challenges. One key appeal of Sky Climb is its locomotion-based movement mechanics, which sees you move these cube-shaped balloon creatures through the world by flinging yourself from one cube to another.

The game has enjoyed a regular slew of new costumes for the vast customization suite following its Quest App Lab release in April, with this marking the first time the game has been released beyond Meta’s platform.

While offering something for audiences of all ages, the Quest version of this family-friendly experience tasks you with restoring balance to the universe. It has expanded since its initial launch to offer 74 levels in 8 worlds in its single-player campaign. According to listings on the official Playstation Store, the PSVR 2 release will bring the 65 levels available at the game’s April launch to the platform, with the chance to duke it out online in up to 6-player online matches across all minigames.

The Builder Mode, allowing players to create their own levels that can be shared and played by others, also makes a return for this port, bringing endless replay potential if you have the right eye for creating new challenges.

Sky Climb is available now on the Meta Quest and PSVR 2 platforms for $14.99, with optional in-game microtransactions for new costumes also available.