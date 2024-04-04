Fall Guys Inspired Sky Climb Reaches Main Quest Store Today

Fall Guys-inspired Sky Climb reaches the main Quest Store today, and a PSVR 2 release isn't far behind.

Previously launched on Quest App Lab in January, Sky Climb by VRMonkey (Galaxy Kart) is a VR platforming game set in a "balloon-themed universe." Promising an adventure that spans 65 levels across seven worlds with various power-ups, this family-friendly experience tasks you with "restoring harmony by rescuing guardians from the clutches of corruption."

Joining this solo campaign is an online multiplayer mode where you can compete against five other players, alongside online leaderboards that record each level's fastest times. There's also a 'Builder Mode' for creating your own levels, which VRMonkey confirms supports mixed reality.

During GDC 2024, our video producer Don Hopper interviewed VRMonkey to learn more.

Sky Climb is out today on the Meta Quest platform for $14.99, and a PSVR 2 version will follow "a few weeks later."