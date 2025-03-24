VR Shooter Hard Bullet Makes Quest Debut Later This Year

The physics-based combat simulator Hard Bullet arrives on Quest 3 and 3S later this year.

Developed by GexagonVR, Hard Bullet takes inspiration from classic Hong Kong action movies. Across various game modes, players are tasked with taking on waves of ragdoll enemies using a combination of environmental bric-a-brac, physical movements and curated loadouts to wipe them out.

Previously, Hard Bullet's immersive gun-forward gameplay was exclusive to PC VR headsets following its launch in 2020. However, the fighting simulator will now be available for Quest 3 and 3S headsets this summer. You can check out comparison footage of the PC VR and Quest edition of Hard Bullet below:

“The Meta Quest platform will bring Hard Bullet to an even wider audience, allowing players to experience its raw action in a fully untethered environment,” explained GexagonVR founder Oleg Sanin in a prepared statement. “We can’t wait for Quest users to dive into the physics-driven chaos and create their thrilling combat encounters.”

Hard Bullet is available now on Steam and will launch for Quest headsets in spring 2025.