Echoes Of The Sun Promises Post-Apocalyptic Puzzles On PC VR Soon

Echoes of the Sun is a post-apocalyptic puzzle platforming adventure, and it's out next month for PC VR.

Developed by Outer Realms, Echoes of the Sun takes place in the aftermath of a devastating cataclysm. Playing as a teenage girl called Mia, she seeks to restore the world after witnessing her homeland, Zoria, fall to ruin following a declaration of war and the sun's explosion. Solving puzzles can be achieved using telekinesis, letting you manipulate objects and use different mechanisms.

Restoring this ruined world comes in several stages, where you'll need to extinguish fires and rebuild your surroundings. Various solar magic puzzles will also need solving using magical devices to bend energy beams. Mia will also encounter numerous ghosts of former residents, who Outer Realms state will share their stories and various confessions.

Echoes of the Sun reaches Steam on May 14 with optional PC VR support.